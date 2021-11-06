14,441 Shares in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,303 shares of company stock worth $782,912. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

OSS opened at $5.40 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.