Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $90,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SD stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

