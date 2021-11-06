Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 11,364 Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

