Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

