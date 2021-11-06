California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.42 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

