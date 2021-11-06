The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

