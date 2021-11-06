Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.35 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,582 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of SailPoint Technologies worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.11 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.