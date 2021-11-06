Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $18,893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

