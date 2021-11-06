Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $247.00 to $281.00. The stock had previously closed at $261.95, but opened at $274.30. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $267.23, with a volume of 8,225 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $2,628,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

