Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CGTX opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

