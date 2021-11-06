Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.