Wedbush Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $116.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,597.45.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,307.36. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,701.09 and a 52 week high of $2,631.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

