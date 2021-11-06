BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.