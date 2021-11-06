Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,113 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.22% of Newmark Group worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 205.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 95,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Newmark Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 103,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

