Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $560.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

Roku stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.70. Roku has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

