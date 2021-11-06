Truist Securities Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DVN stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 437.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

