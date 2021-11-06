BMO Capital Markets Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 42.34% from the company’s previous close.
RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.
RVLV stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
