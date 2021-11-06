BMO Capital Markets Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 42.34% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.