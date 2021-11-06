Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GDDY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

