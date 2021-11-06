Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
