Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

