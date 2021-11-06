Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s previous close.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.