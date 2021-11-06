Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of FWONK opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

