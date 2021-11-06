LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $41.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

