Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $34.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

