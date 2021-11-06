Ashford Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ashford in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford in the first quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ashford in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.