NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR reported weak third-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues declining on a year-over-year basis. The company lowered its fourth-quarter 2021 outlook due to increasing freight costs and numerous disruptions on the logistics front stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It expects lower service provider revenues, which, in turn, will affect the top line of both Connected Home Products and Small and Medium Business segments. It operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market and expects competition to intensify on price. It is prone to seasonality in the Connected Home business. High research and development expenses strain its margins. However, NETGEAR is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the consumer networking market, thanks to recurring subscription service revenues and technological advancements.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $1,683,336 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

