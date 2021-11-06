First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.69%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

