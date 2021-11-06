Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.46.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

