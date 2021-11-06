Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $529,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.