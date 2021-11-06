FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By William Blair

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.25.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.07 on Thursday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average is $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.