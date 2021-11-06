Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.39.

NYSE CHGG opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Chegg has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

