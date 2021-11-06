State Street Corp Sells 43,704 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.63% of Arcosa worth $103,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

