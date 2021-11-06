First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Down 6.4%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70. 837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

