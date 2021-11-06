State Street Corp Takes $101.56 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,072,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $581,886,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $286,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $178,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $163,388,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

