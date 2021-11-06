WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 638,334 shares.The stock last traded at $38.11 and had previously closed at $38.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 210,897 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 798,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,848,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

