Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.38 and last traded at $77.29. 3,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.