Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.28. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 4,641 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

