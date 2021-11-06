FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Raised by B. Riley

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

METC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

METC stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $678.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

