Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

NYSE LEA opened at $178.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.06. Lear has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

