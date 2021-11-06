Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady Sells 1,250 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medpace stock opened at $225.84 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average is $182.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,974,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

