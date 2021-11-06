Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $258,381.60 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $337.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.01.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

