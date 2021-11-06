Insider Buying: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

