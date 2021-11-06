State Street Corp Has $106.75 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,728 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.38% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $106,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

