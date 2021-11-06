14,870 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

CASS stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.