Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Sells $202,480.00 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TNC stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. Tennant has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tennant by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tennant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.