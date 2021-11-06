Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Model N at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

