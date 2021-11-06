Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.35 Million Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

