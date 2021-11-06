Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NetEase were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

