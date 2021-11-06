Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,724 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PGC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

