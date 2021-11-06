Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $676,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $7.43 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

