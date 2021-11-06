Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.33. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.